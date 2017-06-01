Sheriff’s deputy among 8 killed in Miss. lauded as ‘a hero’

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and others are saluting a sheriff’s deputy who was among the eight people killed in a series of shootings Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of police officers and others gathered Thursday for the funeral of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy William Durr.

Speaking at a Brookhaven church, Bryant recounted his own career as a deputy decades ago and saluted the courage of “that man with a badge,” telling Durr’s son Nash that his father “is a hero.”

Investigators say Durr was shot and killed by Willie Cory Godbolt after being called to a dispute over Godbolt’s children. Investigators say Godbolt killed Durr and three in-laws, then killed four people at two additional homes. Funerals for the other seven are scheduled in coming days. Godbolt is jailed without bail.