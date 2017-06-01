Government News

Sheriff’s deputy among 8 killed in Miss. lauded as ‘a hero’

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 4:21 pm 06/01/2017 04:21pm
In this is a Spring 2014 photo Brookhaven Police officer William Durr poses for a photo next to his police car in Brookhaven, Miss. Durr, a deputy sheriff of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, was killed Saturday, May 27, 2017, as he reported to a domestic dispute in Bogue Chitto, a small community near Brookhaven. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and others are saluting Durr, who was among the eight people killed in a series of shootings Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of police officers and others gathered Thursday, June 1, 2017, for the funeral of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy. (Rhonda Dunaway/The Daily Leader via AP)

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and others are saluting a sheriff’s deputy who was among the eight people killed in a series of shootings Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of police officers and others gathered Thursday for the funeral of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy William Durr.

Speaking at a Brookhaven church, Bryant recounted his own career as a deputy decades ago and saluted the courage of “that man with a badge,” telling Durr’s son Nash that his father “is a hero.”

Investigators say Durr was shot and killed by Willie Cory Godbolt after being called to a dispute over Godbolt’s children. Investigators say Godbolt killed Durr and three in-laws, then killed four people at two additional homes. Funerals for the other seven are scheduled in coming days. Godbolt is jailed without bail.

Government News Latest News National News
Government News