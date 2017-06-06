Government News

Shareholders to settle GM’s fight with activist investor

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 3:00 am 06/06/2017 03:00am
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013, file photo, the logo for General Motors decorates the entrance at the site of a GM information technology center in Roswell, Ga. Shares of General Motors rose slightly Tuesday, May 30, 2017, as a proxy fight escalated between the company and a hedge fund that wants to split its shares into two classes. David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital said Tuesday it’s sending a letter to shareholders emphasizing that the stock price has barely grown since GM’s initial public offering at $33 seven years ago. GM says two independent evaluation firms are against the proposal that it calls too risky. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ normally tranquil annual meeting will likely be a contentious affair this year, as an activist investor targets GM’s stagnant stock price.

The nation’s No. 1 automaker has posted more than $42 billion in profits over the past seven years. Yet the stock remains near its $33 initial offering price from November 2010.

That’s led investor David Einhorn to propose splitting the stock into two classes: One for capital appreciation, the other for those who want dividends. Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital hedge fund owns 3.6 percent of GM. The automaker’s management opposes the proposal as too risky.

The fight will be settled Tuesday at the annual meeting when shareholders vote on the proposal and also elect company directors. Greenlight has nominated three of its own candidates to the board.

