502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Senior GOP senator seeks…

Senior GOP senator seeks ‘path’ for resolving Qatar crisis

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 11:03 am 06/26/2017 11:03am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — An influential Republican senator says he’ll withhold approval of U.S. weapons sales to several Middle Eastern allies until there is a clear path for settling a diplomatic crisis with Qatar (KUH’-tur).

In a letter delivered Monday, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee tells Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that “recent disputes” among members of the Gulf Cooperation Council undermine efforts to combat the Islamic State and counter Iran.

Corker is the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

The council is an alliance of six Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

Riyadh, along with the UAE, Bahran and Egypt cut ties with Qatar over allegations that it funds terrorism. Doha rejected the accusation. But the move has left Qatar effectively blockaded by its Arab neighbors.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Senior GOP senator seeks…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News