Senator curses in speech to show frustration with Washington

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is using salty language to express her frustration with Washington politics.

The Democrat said in a Friday speech that if her party isn’t helping people, “We should go the f— home,” using the naughty word.

She said that concept should be “our North Star” and “framing principle.”

The comment came in a speech to hundreds of activists gathered for a forum in New York City.

Gillibrand faces re-election for her Senate seat next year. She’s among several Democrats who could run for president in 2020.

The 50-year-old New Yorker has used profanity in public before. She cursed several times in her 2014 book and used a similar line in a recent interview.

She cursed again in Friday’s speech after asking whether Republican President Donald Trump has kept any of his campaign promises, preceding the word “no” with another f-word.