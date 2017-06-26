502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Senate Democrats: Boost domestic…

Senate Democrats: Boost domestic spending, not just defense

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 12:32 pm 06/26/2017 12:32pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats, whose support is needed to pass more than $1 trillion worth of Cabinet department budgets, are demanding that domestic agencies receive budget increases, not just the Pentagon.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered the message in a letter to GOP leaders on Monday that also restated Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump’s promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The missive comes as Capitol Hill’s defense policy committees are preparing to vote on legislation that would sharply increase funding for defense, adding almost $40 billion on top of Trump’s already generous proposed $54 billion increase for the Pentagon.

Democrats say nondefense programs should receive increases equal to those given defense, but they settled for less in this year’s wrap-up spending bill.

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Senate Democrats: Boost domestic…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: 2017 BET Awards

See the stars take the red carpet and the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News