502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Senate confirms nuclear chief…

Senate confirms nuclear chief Svinicki to new 5-year term

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 6:25 pm 06/26/2017 06:25pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Monday confirmed the chairwoman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to another five-year term on the panel.

President Donald Trump nominated Republican Kristine Svinicki for a new term last month.

Svinicki, a nuclear engineer, has served on the commission since 2008 and chaired it since January. She is expected to continue as chair.

The Senate confirmed her nomination, 88-9.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, called Svinicki knowledgeable and dedicated — and responsive to Congress. Since becoming a commissioner, Svinicki has testified 18 times before the Senate environment panel, he said.

The NRC oversees the nation’s commercial nuclear power plants, as well as storage and disposal of nuclear waste and other issues related to nuclear power.

Svinicki worked at the Energy Department and as a Senate aide before joining the NRC.

Trump has nominated two other Republicans to fill out the five-member commission: Annie Caputo, a Senate aide and former Exelon executive, and former South Carolina Public Service Commission Chairman David Wright.

No votes have been scheduled on those two nominations.

Svinicki is considered supportive of the dormant Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository in Nevada, which Trump has proposed to revive. Most Nevada lawmakers strongly oppose the project.

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News White House
Home » Latest News » Government News » Senate confirms nuclear chief…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: 2017 BET Awards

See the stars take the red carpet and the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News