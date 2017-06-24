502

Government News

Seattle police: No choice but lethal force in fatal shooting

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 5:10 pm 06/24/2017 05:10pm
SEATTLE (AP) — Two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a 30-year-old pregnant woman each say they fired their weapons after the woman suddenly pulled a knife and came after them.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2p7zusN) that the Seattle Police Department late Friday released transcripts of interviews with the officers involved the June 18 fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles.

The two officers say they had no choice but to use lethal force after Lyles tried to stab Officer Jason Anderson in the stomach and cornered Officer Steven McNew in the kitchen.

The officers responded to the apartment after Lyles reported a burglary.

Family members, who previously expressed concerns about her mental health, question why the officers didn’t use nonlethal methods to subdue the petite woman and have suggested race played a role. Lyles was black; the officers were white.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

