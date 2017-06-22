502

Government News

Ryan says House wants to move on Iran, Russia sanctions bill

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 12:06 pm 06/22/2017 12:06pm
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is expressing support for a popular bill to hit Iran and Russia with sanctions. He says work is underway to resolve a procedural snag.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, the Wisconsin Republican says “we want to get moving” on the sanctions bill.

The measure was written by the Senate, where it passed last week on a 98-2 vote. Now the House must act.

At issue is a constitutional requirement that requires legislation involving revenue to come from the House.

Ryan says the House Foreign Affairs Committee is examining the legislation “to make sure that the bill is written the right way.”

Democrats have accused Republicans of stalling the bill at the behest of the Trump administration, which they say wants it weakened.

