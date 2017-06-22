Ryan says House wants to move on Iran, Russia sanctions bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is expressing support for a popular bill to hit Iran and Russia with sanctions. He says work is underway to resolve a procedural snag.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, the Wisconsin Republican says “we want to get moving” on the sanctions bill.

The measure was written by the Senate, where it passed last week on a 98-2 vote. Now the House must act.

At issue is a constitutional requirement that requires legislation involving revenue to come from the House.

Ryan says the House Foreign Affairs Committee is examining the legislation “to make sure that the bill is written the right way.”

Democrats have accused Republicans of stalling the bill at the behest of the Trump administration, which they say wants it weakened.