Review board wants another look at police shooting decision

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 9:22 pm 06/27/2017 09:22pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A review board has found a potential error in a North Carolina police department’s decision that the fatal shooting of a black man by an officer last year was justified and has scheduled another hearing on the matter in August.

Julian Wright, an attorney representing the Citizens Review Board for the city of Charlotte, announced that the panel voted 8-2 Tuesday to take another look at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s conclusion.

Wright says an evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 8.

The decision came after presentations from attorneys for the family of Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer on Sept. 20. In November, the district attorney cleared the officer of wrongdoing and police later determined his actions were within the law.

