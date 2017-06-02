Government News

Report: FBI Russia probe includes grand jury investigation into Flynn

By WTOP Staff June 2, 2017 11:47 am 06/02/2017 11:47am
In this photo taken Feb. 10, 2017, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the front row in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Attorneys for Flynn say that a daily "escalating public frenzy against him" and the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel has created a legally dangerous environment for him to cooperate with a Senate investigation. That's according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press sent Monday by Flynn's legal team to the Senate Intelligence committee. It lays out the case for Flynn, the former national security adviser, to invoke his right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — The FBI probe into potential links between the Trump election campaign and Russia now includes a grand jury investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a Reuters report.

The grand jury is looking into Flynn’s work as a paid lobbyist for a Turkish businessman, according to a subpoena seen by Reuters reporters. The FBI probe, led by Robert Mueller, also is still investigating contacts between Flynn and Russian officials.

Reuters report is based on three unnamed sources.

