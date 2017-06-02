Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Putin: 'Don't worry, be…

Putin: ‘Don’t worry, be happy’ as Trump ditches climate deal

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:24 pm 06/02/2017 04:24pm
Share
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with heads of major foreign companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 2, 2017. (Sergei Savostyanov/TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he won’t judge Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the Paris climate accord, which is being widely panned by other world leaders.

“Don’t worry, be happy!” Putin quipped Friday after being asked for his reaction at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

There’s plenty for Putin to cheer in Trump’s rejection of the agreement signed by 195 countries. Russia is the world’s biggest oil producer and fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Trump’s move drives another wedge between the United States and its traditional European allies, while aligning its stance closer to Russia in boosting fossil fuels while deferring action to curb climate change.

Putin joked that while it’s still chilly and rainy in Russia, Trump and American imperialism could now be blamed for global warming.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Putin: 'Don't worry, be…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News