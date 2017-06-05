Police consider extremist link in fatal Australian siege

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian police say a shootout in which two men died, three police officers were wounded and a female hostage was freed might be related to Islamic extremism.

Victoria state police Deputy Commissioner Andrew Crisp said police were called Monday to an apartment building in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton in response to reports of an explosion and discovered the body of a man in the lobby. He said police tried to negotiate with a gunman in one of the apartments.

Crisp said the gunman later left the building and shot three officers before police killed him.

The Seven Network television said it had received a phone call from a man who said: “This is for IS. This is for al-Qaeda” shortly before the shootout. The hostage was rescued safely.