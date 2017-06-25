502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Police commander, at least…

Police commander, at least 10 others killed in Mexican state

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 2:12 pm 06/25/2017 02:12pm
Share

XALAPA, Mexico (AP) — Gunmen burst into a restaurant and killed a state commander for federal police and two other officers on another bloody day in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

The policemen were among at least 11 people slain in the state on Saturday, including four children, according to local officials.

Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes issued a video calling the killers “beasts” and “cowards” and repeated his vow to crack down on organized crime in the troubled Gulf coast state.

“We are going to do everything, whatever it may be,” he said. “Veracruz will not be hostage to these animals.”

The killing of federal police commissioner Camilo Castagne in the city of Cardel came two days after he had appeared with Yunes at an anti-crime event that was prompted by the discovery of dismembered bodies in bags left outside the office of a security official.

The state has suffered waves of killings, kidnappings and extortion by organized crime gangs. Federal statistics indicate 625 people were killed in Veracruz during the first five months of 2017, a 93 percent jump over the same period last year. And at least 300 bodies have been unearthed from mass graves used by gangs to bury their victims.

Yunes took office late last year following turmoil over the resignation of former Gov. Javier Duarte, who vanished while facing corruption allegations. He was tracked down and arrested in Guatemala in April and faces extradition proceedings. Mexican prosecutors accuse him of using front men and shell companies to amass properties acquired with money stolen from the state.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Police commander, at least…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News