Police anti-profiling measure OK’d, viewed as national model

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 8:52 pm 06/01/2017 08:52pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s largest city has approved final passage of a police accountability measure proponents say could be a national model to prevent discriminatory profiling based on race, gender identity and immigration status.

The Providence City Council held a second and final vote on the ordinance Thursday.

The all-Democrat council voted 12-0 to approve it in April. The required second vote was delayed after the police union called it a “slap in the face.”

The union this week expressed satisfaction with some changes made.

The council says the Providence Community-Police Relations Act aims to “end racial profiling and codify into law best practices in police conduct from around the country.”

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza (HOR’-hay ay-LOR’-sah) has said he’ll sign the legislation into law.

The law would mandate policies for police body cameras and reform the police department’s gang database.

Government News