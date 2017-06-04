Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Officials say Trump may…

Officials say Trump may not try to block Comey’s testimony

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 9:49 am 06/04/2017 09:49am
Share
In this May 8, 2017, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington. Could President Donald Trump keep Comey from testifying to lawmakers about their private conversations? The White House appears to be considering raising the issue of executive privilege, but Trump may have a weak case for claiming that his conversations with Comey should be considered private, especially since the president himself has commented publicly about the circumstances surrounding Comey’s May 9 firing.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two administration officials say President Donald Trump is leaning against invoking executive privilege to try to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying about their private conversations.

The officials say there’s been no final decision and the matter remains under discussion. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Comey is to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee. He’ll probably be asked about conversations with Trump about Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had an expectation of privacy. Some legal experts say Trump likely undermined those arguments because he’s discussed the conversations in tweets and interviews.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Officials say Trump may…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Best DC-area food and drink festivals

Love wine, beer or BBQ? Check out these fun festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News