Government News

Official: US approves 1st arms sale to Taiwan under Trump

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 3:49 pm 06/29/2017 03:49pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that the State Department has approved arms sales to Taiwan worth a total of $1.3 billion.

It is the first such deal with the self-governing island since President Donald Trump took office. The sale will anger China, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory.

Congress was notified of the sale Thursday. Lawmakers have 30 days to object.

The U.S. official was not authorized to speak publicly about the sale before it was formally announced and requested anonymity.

The sale comprises seven items, including technical support for early warning radar, anti-radiation missiles, torpedoes and components for SM-2 missiles.

The U.S. is legally obligated to sell weapons to Taiwan for its self-defense.

The last U.S. arms sales to Taiwan were announced in December 2015.

