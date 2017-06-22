502

Government News

Oakland officials renew pledge to improve police department

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 3:14 am 06/22/2017 03:14am
FILE - In this May 13, 2016 file photo, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, left, speaks beside then-Oakland Chief of Police Sean Whent in Oakland, Calif. Oakland's mayor says she agrees with a report concluding that city leaders failed to adequately monitor a police sex misconduct investigation. Mayor Schaaf said Wednesday, June 21, 2017, her primary focus shifted away from the investigation in December and January when she and other city officials were tied up dealing with a fire at an illegally converted warehouse that killed three dozen people. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oakland city leaders are renewing their pledges to straighten out the troubled police department.

The new pledges come after a court-appointed investigator concluded they mishandled a teenager’s allegations that she was sexually exploited by officers.

Mayor Libby Schaaf agreed Wednesday with the investigator’s conclusions that she didn’t pay enough attention to the investigation of the police department. She said her focus shifted in December and January to a warehouse fire that killed 36 people and to finding a new police chief.

Investigator Ed Swanson puts most of the blame for the bungled probe on former Police Chief Sean Whent. Swanson said Whent’s disinterest in the case set the tone for the department.

Whent retired under pressure in June 2016 after news of the scandal emerged. His phone rang unanswered Wednesday after the report was released.

