North Korea vows to execute former South Korean president

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has vowed to execute South Korea’s former president and her spy director, accusing them of planning to assassinate its supreme leadership.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that North Korea will impose a “death penalty” on ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye and former spy chief Lee Byoung Ho, and they could receive a “miserable dog’s death any time, at any place and by whatever methods from this moment.”

North Korea also demanded that South Korea hand over Park and Lee. Park was removed from office and arrested in March over a corruption scandal.

North Korean propaganda often contains extreme claims. In May, it accused the U.S. and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong Un involving biochemical weapons.