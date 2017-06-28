502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » North Korea vows to…

North Korea vows to execute former South Korean president

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 9:15 am 06/28/2017 09:15am
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has vowed to execute South Korea’s former president and her spy director, accusing them of planning to assassinate its supreme leadership.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that North Korea will impose a “death penalty” on ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye and former spy chief Lee Byoung Ho, and they could receive a “miserable dog’s death any time, at any place and by whatever methods from this moment.”

North Korea also demanded that South Korea hand over Park and Lee. Park was removed from office and arrested in March over a corruption scandal.

North Korean propaganda often contains extreme claims. In May, it accused the U.S. and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong Un involving biochemical weapons.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » North Korea vows to…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News