Newspaper fires prominent journalist over ethical conflict

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Wall Street Journal has fired its highly regarded chief foreign affairs correspondent after evidence emerged about his involvement in a prospective business deal with an international businessman who was one of his key sources.

The newspaper says it was “dismayed by the actions and poor judgment” of reporter Jay Solomon.

Solomon was offered a 10 percent stake in a fledgling company by Farhad Azima, an Iranian-born aviation magnate who has ferried weapons for the CIA. It was not clear whether Solomon ever received money or formally accepted a stake in the company.

Azima was the subject of an Associated Press investigative story published Tuesday. During the course of the investigation, the AP obtained emails and text messages between Azima and Solomon, as well as other documents.