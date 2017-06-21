502

Government News

Newspaper fires prominent journalist over ethical conflict

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 3:33 pm 06/21/2017 03:33pm
In this image from video provided by C-SPAN, Wall Street Journal reporter Jay Solomon is interview on the C-SPAN program Washington Journal on Sept. 23, 2014 in Washington. The Wall Street Journal on June 21, 2017, fired Solomon after evidence emerged about his involvement in prospective business deals, including one involving arms sales to foreign governments, with an international businessman who was one of his key sources. Solomon was offered a 10 percent stake in a fledgling company, Denx LLC, by Farhad Azima, an Iranian-born aviation magnate who ferried weapons for the CIA. It was not clear whether Solomon ever received money or formally accepted a stake in the company. Solomon did not immediately comment. (C-SPAN via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Wall Street Journal has fired its highly regarded chief foreign affairs correspondent after evidence emerged about his involvement in a prospective business deal with an international businessman who was one of his key sources.

The newspaper says it was “dismayed by the actions and poor judgment” of reporter Jay Solomon.

Solomon was offered a 10 percent stake in a fledgling company by Farhad Azima, an Iranian-born aviation magnate who has ferried weapons for the CIA. It was not clear whether Solomon ever received money or formally accepted a stake in the company.

Azima was the subject of an Associated Press investigative story published Tuesday. During the course of the investigation, the AP obtained emails and text messages between Azima and Solomon, as well as other documents.

