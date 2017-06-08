800

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » New York child marriage…

New York child marriage ban heads to Cuomo’s desk

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 12:53 pm 06/08/2017 12:53pm
Share

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Legislature has overturned a state law that allows 14-year-olds to legally wed.

The Democratic-led Assembly passed a bill Thursday that would increase the age of marriage to 17. The Republican-led Senate passed the measure earlier this week.

New York is one of three states that allows children as young as 14 to marry with parental and judicial consent. The other two are Alaska and North Carolina.

Child advocates say the New York law can trap minors in forced marriages, sexual abuse and domestic violence.

The bill the Legislature approved would prohibit marriage for individuals under 17 years old; those ages 17 to 18 would need court approval.

The legislation now heads to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo for approval. Cuomo designated the proposal a top priority in February.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » New York child marriage…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News