Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » New Mexico marks 50th…

New Mexico marks 50th anniversary of Chicano courthouse raid

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 1:43 pm 06/05/2017 01:43pm
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is marking the 50th anniversary of a violent courthouse raid by Mexican-American activists that generated national attention and helped spark the Chicano Movement.

Various events around the state are scheduled this week to commemorate the raid in rural northern New Mexico, an event that is still hotly debated in the American Southwest.

The raid was connected to age-old Spanish land grant disputes and catapulted Texas-born activist Reies Lopez Tijerina into the spotlight as a radical Chicano leader.

During the June 5, 1967, raid, the group shot and wounded a state police officer and jailer, beat a deputy, and took the sheriff and a reporter hostage before escaping to the Kit Carson National Forest.

The armed attack outraged some, but sparked excitement among Mexican-American college students of the Chicano Movement.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » New Mexico marks 50th…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News