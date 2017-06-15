502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Mexico journo's sign at…

Mexico journo’s sign at president’s speech decries violence

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 2:56 pm 06/15/2017 02:56pm
Share

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican journalist has held up a sign reading “No more blood” and “Not One More” during a speech by President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Journalist Alvaro Delgado wrote in his Twitter account that the message was aimed at ending violence against journalists in Mexico.

Delgado writes for the magazine Proceso. He held up the sign Thursday during a speech by Pena Nieto to a media council in an auditorium at the president’s residence. The hand-lettered sign called on the president to “change course.”

Thursday marks one month since the May 15 killing of journalist Javier Valdez in the northern state of Sinaloa. He was at least the sixth journalist murdered in Mexico since early March, an unusually high number even for one of the world’s deadliest countries for media professionals.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Mexico journo's sign at…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Shooting in Alexandria

Five people were shot at as members of Congress practiced for the Congressional baseball game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News