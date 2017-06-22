502

Mexican president dismisses spying, wants fast investigation

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 9:28 pm 06/22/2017 09:28pm
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks during the opening of the 2017 General Assembly of the Organization of American States in Cancun, Mexico, Monday, June 19, 2017. Venezuela's foreign minister walked out of a meeting of regional diplomats to discuss the South American country's political crisis on Monday as a 17-year-old anti-government demonstrator was shot and killed during clashes with security forces. The OAS meeting once again narrowly failed to approve a resolution that would have pushed back against some of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's most radical actions.(AP Photo/Israel Leal)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he wants a rapid investigation into reports of high-tech spying against journalists and human rights defenders, while he dismisses allegations that his government was responsible.

In his first public comments since the allegations broke this week, Pena Nieto says it is easy to blame the government for spying, but none of the alleged victims can show proof they were harmed.

He said Thursday that he, too, has received emails from unknown senders.

The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group, said this week that spyware produced by Israel’s NSO Group was used to target people who were investigating or critical of Mexico’s government. It said there is no conclusive proof of government involvement, but noted the software was sold only to governments.

