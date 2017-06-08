Merkel in Argentina to talk Trump, trade and climate change

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel was discussing trade and climate change on Thursday during a visit to Argentina.

Merkel is visiting Latin America through a series of trips ahead of July’s G-20 summit in Germany.

The chancellor has criticized the U.S. protectionist stance and called President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate pact “extremely regrettable.”

Merkel noted Thursday her first visit to Argentina comes after President Mauricio Macri helped open Argentina to international credit markets following a long absence.

The German leader also acknowledged Latin America’s largest Jewish community, recalling the “terrible attacks” on the Israel Embassy and a Jewish community center in Argentina in the 1990s.

She said Argentina offered a new home to many Jews fleeing the Nazis and said a newly restored synagogue organ symbolizes a bridge with Germany.