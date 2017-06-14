1002

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Man who threatened Bill…

Man who threatened Bill Clinton indicted in dad’s killing

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 7:22 am 06/14/2017 07:22am
Share

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who served prison time for threatening to kill then-President Bill Clinton in 1994 has been indicted for murder in the death of his 83-year-old father.

A Worcester County grand jury indicted Glenn Armstrong on Tuesday. Not-guilty pleas have been entered on Armstrong’s behalf on charges of murder and motor vehicle theft.

Armstrong’s father, Walter Armstrong, was found dead in the home they shared in Blackstone on Jan. 11. A medical examiner determined a bag was used to suffocate him.

Glenn Armstrong was arrested the next day in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, after officials say his father’s truck ran out of gas.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 20.

Glenn Armstrong was sentenced to 21 months in prison for threatening to kill Clinton.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Man who threatened Bill…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News