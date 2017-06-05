Government News

Man who led Kentucky police on 2 hour chase fatally shot

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 8:28 pm 06/05/2017 08:28pm
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a driver who led officers on a chase through four counties over two hours has been fatally shot.

State police told news outlets that Louisville officers tried to pull the driver over downtown around 1:30 a.m. Monday due to expired plates but that the driver fired at them and drove off.

Police said he led them through Jefferson, Bullitt, Washington and Nelson counties before stopping in Bardstown, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Louisville, and shooting at officers again. Troopers say they fired back, and the driver fled into some woods, where he died.

The names of the man and the officers haven’t been released. Authorities said no police officers were injured.

Government News