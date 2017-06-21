502

Government News

Lawmakers scold VA as they seek to fix its sudden budget gap

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 4:58 pm 06/21/2017 04:58pm
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, shakes hands with Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin before the start of a meeting of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, Friday, June 16, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is being scolded by senators from both parties over its budget after unexpectedly disclosing a $1 billion shortfall that would threaten medical care for thousands of veterans.

Lawmakers are seeking to devise a fix but aren’t happy about it.

At a Senate hearing on Wednesday, lawmakers pressed VA Secretary David Shulkin about the department’s financial management after it significantly underestimated costs for its Choice program. That program offers veterans federally paid medical care outside the VA.

Lawmakers questioned Shulkin’s claim that the VA can fill the budget gap simply by shifting funds without an emergency infusion of new money.

Several senators signaled that Congress may need to move forward on a financial bailout rather than risk hurting veterans’ care.

