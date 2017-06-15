Law would make new Australians pledge to share values

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Aspiring Australian citizens will have to make a pledge to share Australian values under laws being introduced to Parliament.

Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton said on Thursday that citizenship laws had to be reinforced to maintain public support for immigration and the value of citizenship in “an increasingly challenging national security environment and complex global security situation.”

The bill does not spell out what Australian values are and critics of the proposal argue it would be difficult to get Australians to agree on what values they share.

The bill would also raise the bar on English-language skills for prospective citizens and extends the time that an applicant must be an Australian permanent resident from one to four years.