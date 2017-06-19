The Latest: Student’s death ‘touches the American heart’

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the death of an American college student days after he was freed from North Korea in a coma (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

The U.S. Department of State says it has “received with deep sadness” news about the death of an American college student who was released from North Korea and returned home to Ohio in a coma last week.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he extends his condolences to the family of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier (WORM’-bir) and offers his prayers as Warmbier’s parents “enter a time of grief no parent should ever know.” He says the U.S. holds North Korea accountable for Warmbier’s “unjust imprisonment” and demands the release of three other “illegally detained” Americans.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says “countless innocent men and women have died at the hands of the North Korean criminals.” She says Warmbier’s death “touches the American heart like no other.”

Warmbier’s doctors say he had severe brain damage but they don’t know what caused it. His parents say he died Monday afternoon.

___

7:10 p.m.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson says he’s saddened and angry about the death of an American college student from Ohio who was released by North Korea in a coma last week.

Richardson calls on North Korea to release three Americans and a Canadian detained in the country in response to Monday’s death of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier (WORM’-bir).

Richardson says he got involved in seeking Warbier’s release more than a year ago at the invitation of the student’s family and Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk). He says Warbier’s treatment by North Korea “could be a crime against humanity.”

Warmbier’s doctors say he had severe brain damage but they don’t know what caused it. His parents say he died Monday afternoon.

President Donald Trump has offered condolences to Warmbier’s family.

___

7 p.m.

President Donald Trump is offering condolences to the family of an American college student who was released from North Korea in a coma and died days after returning home to Ohio.

The Republican president says University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier (WORM’-bir) spent a year and a half in North Korea before returning last week to the Cincinnati area, where his parents were “so happy to see him even though he was in very tough condition.”

Warmbier’s doctors say he had severe brain damage but they don’t know what caused it. His parents say he died Monday afternoon.

Trump says North Korea is “a brutal regime” but the U.S. will “be able to handle it.”

He says Warmbier’s fate deepens his determination to prevent other “such tragedies.”

___

6:45 p.m.

The president of the University of Virginia says she’s saddened to learn about the death of a student from Ohio who was recently released from North Korea in a coma.

University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan says her thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier (WORM’-bir) “during what has been an incredibly difficult time.” She says Warmbier “will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.”

One of Warmbier’s high school teachers says he “will be dearly missed.”

Warmbier was convicted of subversion in North Korea after he tearfully confessed he tried to steal a propaganda banner. He returned home to the Cincinnati area last week. His family says in a statement released by a hospital he died Monday afternoon.

Doctors say he had severe brain damage but they don’t know what caused it.

___

5:50 p.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) is mourning the death of an American college student who was released by North Korea days ago in a coma.

The Republican governor says Monday’s death of 22-year-old Otto Warmbier (WORM’-bir) underscores the “evil, oppressive” nature of the North Korean regime and its disregard for human life.

Kasich calls Warmbier a young man of exceptional spirit. The governor says Warmbier’s family showed strength and courage through a terrible ordeal.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he and his wife are deeply saddened by the death of “this remarkable young Ohioan.”

The Republican senator says Warmbier was a promising young man who was kind, generous and accomplished.

Warmbier’s family says in a statement released by a hospital that he died Monday afternoon.

___

4:40 p.m.

An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio. Otto Warmbier was 22.

His family said in a statement released by a hospital that Warmbier died Monday afternoon.

The family thanked the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treating him but said, “Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.

Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor in North Korea, convicted of subversion after he tearfully confessed he had tried to steal a propaganda banner.

The University of Virginia student was held for more than 17 months and medically evacuated from North Korea last week. Doctors said he returned with severe brain damage, but it wasn’t clear what caused it.