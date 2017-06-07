Government News

Kansas legislators abandon Brownback’s tax experiment

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 10:22 am 06/07/2017 10:22am
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have repudiated the tax-cutting experiment that brought Republican Gov. Sam Brownback national attention.

The state House voted Tuesday night to overturn Brownback’s veto of a plan that reverses many of the income tax reductions he championed. The legislation aims to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019. The state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

The plan is expected to raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.

Supporters had four votes more in the House than the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto. The Senate earlier voted for an override, with exactly a two-thirds majority.

