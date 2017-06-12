800

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Justices strike down citizenship…

Justices strike down citizenship law over gender differences

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 10:22 am 06/12/2017 10:22am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has struck down an unusual law that treats fathers and mothers differently when it comes to conferring citizenship on children born outside the U.S.

The ruling on Monday affects a law that applies to children born abroad to one parent who is an American and one who isn’t. The law makes it tougher for children of unwed American fathers to gain citizenship themselves.

The case involves Luis Ramon Morales-Santana, a New York resident born in the Dominican Republic to an unwed U.S. citizen father and a Dominican mother. He challenged the law and asserted he is a U.S. citizen after authorities sought to deport him following convictions for robbery and attempted murder.

A federal appeals court struck down the law and the Obama administration appealed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Justices strike down citizenship…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News