Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Justices side with religious…

Justices side with religious hospitals in pension dispute

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 10:24 am 06/05/2017 10:24am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court says religious hospitals don’t have to comply with federal laws protecting pension benefits for workers.

The justices on Monday ruled in favor of three church-affiliated nonprofit hospital systems being sued for underfunding pension plans covering about 100,000 employees.

Two of the hospitals are Catholic affiliates and the third has Lutheran ties. The hospitals argued that their pensions are “church plans” exempt from the law and have been treated as such for decades by federal officials. They sought to overturn three lower court rulings against them.

Workers argued that Congress never meant to exempt them and say the hospitals are shirking legal safeguards that could jeopardize retirement benefits.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Justices side with religious…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News