502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Justice Dept. probing Booz…

Justice Dept. probing Booz Allen Hamilton’s accounting

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 3:30 pm 06/16/2017 03:30pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense and spy-agency contractor Booz Allen Hamilton says the Justice Department is investigating its accounting and the way it charges the government.

The disclosure in a regulatory filing sent shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. tumbling almost 19 percent in Friday trading.

Booz Allen said its own auditing hasn’t found any major erroneous costs or problems, and that it’s cooperating with the Justice Department’s civil and criminal investigations.

The company, based in McLean, Virginia, is one of the biggest U.S. defense and intelligence-agency contractors. Several of its executives either previously worked for the government or left the company to take high-level government positions.

Booz Allen received unwanted publicity in 2013 after revelations that its employee Edward Snowden took and shared documents about secret U.S. surveillance programs.

Booz Allen’s stock recovered after taking a hit from the Snowden episode, and the company didn’t suffer any long-term damage.

Last October, federal prosecutors charged another Booz Allen contractor with stealing classified information from the National Security Agency. The Justice Department said Harold T. Martin III’s theft of top-secret government information was “breathtaking” in its duration and scope.

Martin’s attorneys have argued that the former U.S. Navy lieutenant was merely a compulsive hoarder and a voracious learner who got carried away, taking home documents in a misguided effort to be more skilled at his job.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Justice Dept. probing Booz…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News