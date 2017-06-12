800

Government News

Jury selection starts for ex-officer in death of black man

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 6:18 pm 06/12/2017 06:18pm
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shows Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown. Jury selection kicks off Monday, June 12, 2017 in the trial for Heaggan-Brown, whose fatal shooting of Sylville Smith, a black man, in August 2016 sparked two nights of rioting on the city's north side. Heaggan-Brown is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in Smith's death. (Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer whose fatal shooting of a black man last year ignited rioting in the city.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith. Heaggan-Brown is also black. He was fired two months after the shooting, when he was charged in an unrelated sexual assault case.

Attorneys began the process of narrowing down the number of potential jurors Monday afternoon.

The trial will give the public a first look at police bodycam video of the moments after Heaggan-Brown and his partner pulled over a car on Aug. 13, 2016. The video may help jurors decide whether Heaggan-Brown had reason to fear for his life when he fired his weapon.

