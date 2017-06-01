Government News

Judge denies bombing suspect’s bid to dismiss charges

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 1:33 pm 06/01/2017 01:33pm
ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A judge says a man accused of setting off bombs last year in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, can be charged with attempted murder for shooting toward police.

Deputy Public Defender Peter Liguori had argued there was no evidence Ahmad Rahimi intended to kill police officers moments before his Sept. 19 arrest in Linden. He says Rahimi was “firing over his shoulder” as he fled.

But the judge found there is sufficient evidence to support the charge. Prosecutors said police testified Rahimi was aiming at them.

At the time of his arrest, Rahimi was being sought for allegedly planting two bombs in Manhattan and two in New Jersey.

No trial date has been set in the shootings case.

