800

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Judge asked to shield…

Judge asked to shield well-known immigrant from deportation

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 3:03 pm 06/08/2017 03:03pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge in Georgia is considering whether to temporarily restore protection from deportation to a Mexican woman who became a well-known figure in the illegal immigration debate as a college student seven years ago.

Immigration authorities in early May terminated Jessica Colotl’s protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said the 29-year-old Colotl admitted guilt to a 2011 felony charge of making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.

Colotl’s attorneys say she met a pretrial diversion program’s terms, meaning she had no conviction. Government attorneys acknowledged that on Thursday but contended the agency has discretion on deportation cases.

Attorneys for Colotl disputed that, asking Judge Mark Cohen to temporarily restore her DACA status while the government considers renewal.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Judge asked to shield…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News