502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Joint chiefs chairman in…

Joint chiefs chairman in Afghanistan to push new strategy

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 8:00 am 06/26/2017 08:00am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford arrived in Afghanistan Monday with a mission to pull together the final elements of a military strategy that will include sending nearly 4,000 more U.S. troops into the country.

Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will be meeting with Afghanistan officials as well as American and coalition leaders and troops.

U.S. Marines in Afghanistan’s turbulent Helmand province are rekindling old relationships, and identifying weaknesses in the Afghan forces that the Trump administration hopes to address with the new strategy and the targeted infusion of American forces.

The top U.S. commander in Helmand says that although the Afghan forces have improved their ability to fight, they still need help at some key underpinnings of a combat force.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Joint chiefs chairman in…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News