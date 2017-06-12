800

Japan seeks to expand arms deals with Southeast Asia

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 2:47 am 06/12/2017 02:47am
Visitors look at the booth of BrahMos, the India-Russia joint venture, during " MAST Asia", Japan's international arms exhibit, supported by Japanese government, in Chiba, near Tokyo, Monday, June 12, 2017. The three-day exhibit, second since Japan’s 2014 easing of arms export rules, began Monday near Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

MAKUHARI, Japan (AP) — A Japanese defense official says Japan is seeking to increase its sales of military equipment to Southeast Asian nations amid growing tensions with China and North Korea.

Hideaki Watanabe, head of the Defense Ministry’s Acquisition Technology and Logistics Agency, says Japan will host a meeting Thursday with defense officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to discuss the sharing of equipment and technology.

He spoke Monday at an international arms exhibit near Tokyo that was attended by defense officials from around the world.

Watanabe said there have been aggressive attempts by nations in recent years to change the status quo, in an apparent reference to China’s building of artificial islands in disputed areas of the South China Sea.

