502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Imprisoned Ex-CIA officer loses…

Imprisoned Ex-CIA officer loses appeal of leak conviction

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 9:16 am 06/22/2017 09:16am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld all but one of the convictions of a former CIA officer found guilty of leaking government secrets to a reporter.

A decision from a three judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came Thursday in the case of Jeffrey Sterling, who’s serving a 3 1/2 year prison sentence.

The 4th Circuit tossed one of Sterling’s convictions, but kept the rest in place. His prison sentence won’t change.

Sterling was convicted in 2015 under the Espionage Act for leaking details of a CIA mission to New York Times journalist James Risen. Sterling maintains he’s innocent.

Prosecutors portrayed Sterling as a disgruntled former employee who exposed a plan to stall Iranian ambitions to build a nuclear weapon to try to discredit the CIA.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News National News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Government News » Imprisoned Ex-CIA officer loses…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News