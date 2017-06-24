502

Illinois could be 1st state with ‘junk’ credit due to budget

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 11:10 am 06/24/2017 11:10am
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers speaks in the Illinois House chamber in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, a move that will deepen a multibillion-dollar financial hole and cost taxpayers more for years to come. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to “junk” status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.

S&P Global Ratings has warned the agency will likely lower Illinois’ creditworthiness to below investment grade if feuding lawmakers fail to agree on a state budget for a third straight year.

That would increase the amount the state will have to pay to borrow money for things such as building roads or refinancing existing debt.

The outlook for a deal isn’t good as lawmakers meeting in Springfield for a special legislative session remained deadlocked with the July 1 start of the new fiscal year approaching.

Ratings agencies already have lowered five universities to junk status.

