House GOP stalls Iran, Russia sanctions, blames procedure

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 6:06 pm 06/21/2017 06:06pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are stalling a hugely popular bill to slap Iran and Russia with economic sanctions over a procedural issue they’re blaming the Senate for creating.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says “the problem is the Senate screwed up.”

At issue is a constitutional requirement that legislation involving revenue originate in the House.

The sanctions bill was crafted by the Senate, which passed the measure overwhelmingly last week and then sent it to the House for action.

McCarthy says the Senate can repair the bill or the House can write its own sanctions legislation. He didn’t provide a timetable for either pathway.

Democratic lawmakers and aides are mystified over the delay. They fear the House is seeking to water the bill down at the Trump administration’s behest.

