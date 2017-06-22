502

Government News

House chairman to seek $640 billion in military spending

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 6:40 pm 06/22/2017 06:40pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee says he’ll push to increase defense spending by $37 billion more than President Donald Trump proposed to pay for more troops and new weapons.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Rep. Mac Thornberry says he’ll seek $640 billion for the Defense Department in the 2018 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

Thornberry’s comments came a day after the House Budget Committee agreed on a fiscal outline that would provide the military $20 billion less.

Thornberry says he’d be willing to agree to a lower number if he can be assured that future defense budgets will be sufficient to rebuild the military.

He says his blueprint to be released early next week will include a 2.4 percent pay raise for U.S. service members.

