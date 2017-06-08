800

Head of anti-abortion group seeks to disqualify judge

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 1:26 pm 06/08/2017 01:26pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The leader of an anti-abortion group is seeking to disqualify a federal judge who barred him from releasing videos recorded at meetings of an abortion group.

Attorneys for David Daleiden said in a court filing late Wednesday that U.S. District Judge William Orrick has a longstanding relationship with an organization that partners with Planned Parenthood.

The attorneys also said the judge’s wife “liked” Facebook posts critical of Daleiden.

They asked Orrick to recuse himself from a lawsuit filed against Daleiden by the National Abortion Federation.

Daleiden is a leader of the Center for Medical Progress, which has released several secretly recorded videos that it says show Planned Parenthood employees selling fetal tissue for profit, which is illegal.

Planned Parenthood has denied that claim and said the videos were deceptively edited.

A phone message left at Orrick’s chamber was not immediately returned.

Government News