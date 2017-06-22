502

Government News

Guatemala high court denies bid to probe president in fire

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 5:08 pm 06/22/2017 05:08pm
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Supreme Court has rejected a request to have President Jimmy Morales’ immunity of office lifted to permit an investigation of him in connection with a fire that killed 41 girls at a home for troubled youth.

Court spokesman Angel Pineda says the motion was denied Thursday by the judges on the grounds it was politically motivated.

The request was presented this month by two opposition lawmakers, who argued that Morales might share responsibility for the fire because officials arrested in the case reported to him.

The March 8 blaze broke out inside a room that was apparently locked after several girls had attempted to escape. Investigators believe one or more of them lit a mattress on fire inside and the flames spread quickly.

Government News