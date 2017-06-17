502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Grand theft avocado: 3…

Grand theft avocado: 3 arrested in $300K California theft

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 3:20 pm 06/17/2017 03:20pm
Share

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Police are calling it grand theft avocado.

Southern California authorities say three produce company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department says they were arrested Wednesday, charged with grand theft of fruit and are jailed for lack of $250,000 bail each.

Detectives began investigating the men in May after getting a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a ripening facility in the city of Oxnard owned by Mission Produce.

The sheriff’s department says the company estimates the avocado loss at about $300,000.

It was unclear whether the suspects have attorneys.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Grand theft avocado: 3…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News