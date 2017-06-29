502

Government News

Grand jury declines to indict Houston officers in shooting

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 3:50 pm 06/29/2017 03:50pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict two Houston police officers for the fatal shooting of an armed black man who they encountered in the middle of a street last year.

Authorities say 38-year-old Alva Braziel pointed a gun at the officers in July 2016.

In surveillance video, it was difficult to clearly see what happened in the moments before officers fired.

Thursday’s decision was the second time a grand jury had declined to indict the officers. Braziel’s family says they didn’t know about the first grand jury and had asked for the chance to present additional information.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says her office has a duty to ensure “that grand jurors have the opportunity to make informed decisions on whether a crime has been committed.”

