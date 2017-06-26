502

Germany’s Merkel doesn’t tweet, but checks Trump on Twitter

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 3:45 pm 06/26/2017 03:45pm
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she doesn’t really do Twitter, but sometimes visits the site to check out what U.S. President Donald Trump has to say.

The chancellor said during a talk with two journalists from German women’s magazine Brigitte on Monday, “I do not tweet.”

However, Merkel qualified that she does look on Twitter — especially when she’s interested in a specific topic.

Merkel said, “I use it sometimes … then I enter Donald Trump on Twitter and I have it all” — a remark that drew big laughs from the audience at a Berlin theater where the chancellor was interviewed.

Merkel added that she doesn’t need to see every one of the prolific president’s tweets herself because media outlets are doing a good job reporting on his newsworthy ones.

