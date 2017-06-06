Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Former Sen. David Vitter…

Former Sen. David Vitter joins law firm’s New Orleans office

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 5:28 am 06/06/2017 05:28am
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter has returned to practicing law, joining the New Orleans office of a firm with a focus on energy issues.

Butler Snow announced Tuesday the Republican former senator has joined its team of lawyers. Donald Clark Jr., firm chairman, touted Vitter’s background in politics and policy work as valuable to the company.

Vitter also will keep his lobbying job with Mercury LLC, working both in Washington and Louisiana.

Vitter left the Senate in January after two terms and 25 years in elected office.

An Ivy League-educated lawyer, Vitter was a state representative before being elected to Congress, where he served for more than five years in the U.S. House before moving up to the Senate. He didn’t seek re-election after an unsuccessful 2015 campaign for governor.

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Former Sen. David Vitter…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News