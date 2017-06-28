502

Government News

Former Kansas patrol trooper indicted for excessive force

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 5:14 pm 06/28/2017 05:14pm
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas Highway Patrol trooper has been indicted on a charge alleging that he used excessive force.

Federal grand jurors in Topeka returned the indictment Wednesday in the case against James Carson. The indictment says Carson “physically assaulted” and caused “bodily injury” to a person identified only with the initials R.T. It says the alleged June 2013 incident deprived R.T. of the civil right of due process.

The U.S. Justice Department provided no other information about what happened and whether Carson has an attorney in a news release. The release says Carson faces up to 10 years in prison. The department didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking more details.

Patrol Lt. Adam Winters says Carson worked for the agency from July 2000 until August 2013.

