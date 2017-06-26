502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Fire at air station…

Fire at air station injures 2 Marines working on aircraft

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 7:42 am 06/26/2017 07:42am
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a sudden burst of fire at a Marine Corps air station has injured two Marines who were performing routine aircraft maintenance.

The Marine Corps says the fire erupted after 10 p.m. Sunday at Air Station Miramar in the San Diego area.

The Marines were being treated for severe burns at the regional burn center at UC San Diego Health. Their injuries initially were attributed to an explosion, but the Marine Corps later called it a “ground flash fire.”

The Marines were from a reserve unit based in Fort Worth, Texas.

The fire is under investigation.

The Marine Corps did not release any other information, including the identities of the Marines or damage caused by the fire.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Fire at air station…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News